South Africa killer policewoman sentenced to six life sentences

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu in the dock. She is accused of murdering five relatives and a boyfriend to cash in on insurance claims.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • She was found guilty of orchestrating the murder of her partner and five of her family members so that she could claim insurance payout from policies she had taken out for them.

A South African policewoman was sentenced to six life sentences and an additional 95 years in prison on Friday for killing her boyfriend and five relatives, in a chilling scheme to cash in insurance claims.

