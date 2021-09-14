South Africa announces 'vaccine passport' plans, eases restrictions

Health agency says use of vaccine passports for international travel would promote inequality.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  AFP

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced plans to introduce Covid-19 "vaccine passports" amid widespread scepticism of the jab, ahead of an easing of movement restrictions this week.

