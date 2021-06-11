South Africa agrees to privatise troubled SAA airline

O.R. Tambo International Airport South African Airways

Travellers queue at a South African Airways information counter at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. 

Photo credit: Michele Spatari | AFP

By  AFP

South Africa's government announced Friday it would sell a majority stake in cash-strapped flag carrier SAA to a consortium that includes the operator of a local budget airline, effectively privatising it.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.