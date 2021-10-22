South Africa accuses Zimbabwe of ‘killing’ its business with Africa

Beitbridge border

Migrants at Beitbridge border post in South Africa after eight days of travel.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

South Africa has accused Zimbabwe of ‘killing’ its business with the rest of Africa due to the on-going upgrades on the main border between the two countries.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.