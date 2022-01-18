Somaliland independence depends on dialogue, UK says

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi (Centre) is received by Ethiopia Finance Minister Ahmed Shide at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa on January 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The UK Parliament on Tuesday debated a motion on whether to recognise Somaliland as an independent nation, even as London rushed to downplay the session only as an expression of a known policy.

