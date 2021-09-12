Somalia vote to go ahead 'as planned', PM Hussein Roble tells UN

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Prime Minister Hussein Roble. 

  • As senior politicians made frantic efforts to defuse tensions and end the impasse, Roble told a delegation led by United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed that the vote would go ahead as planned.

Somalia's long-delayed elections will proceed "as planned", Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble told visiting UN diplomats on Sunday, even as a damaging feud between him and the country's president sparked fresh fears for the troubled Horn of Africa Nation.

