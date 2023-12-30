Somalia, Somaliland move to end frosty relationship

Horn of Africa neighbours Somalia and Somaliland have set in motion the process to strengthen their diplomatic relations following a meeting between the Presidents of the two nations.

The breakthrough came following talks between Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Somaliland counterpart Muse Bihi Abdi that lasted two days Djibouti.

Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh hosted the two Heads of State during the talks.

To initiate the process, the two leaders agreed to appoint a technical committee that will draw a roadmap for discussions within 30 days.

Peace and stability

The leaders also agreed to establish full cooperation on matters of security and in the fight against organised crimes and to restore peace and stability in conflict areas.

The document on agreement was signed by Somalia’s Interior Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi and his Somaliland counterpart Mohamed Kahin.

Somalia’s Interior Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi (right) and his Somaliland counterpart Mohamed Kahin (left) shake hands after the countries agreed to restart diplomatic talks. Photo credit: Courtesy

After years of frosty relationship, the two countries began the process of mending fences in April 2023, when President Mohamud appointed Abdikarim Hussein Guled as the envoy for Somaliland affairs.

Guled boasts vast experience on matters of reconciliation and conflict resolution having. He was involved in negotiations between the Federal Government of Somalia and Somaliland during President Mohamud’s first term.

Restart dialogue

Over that period, he earned the trust of both sides and his eventual appointment as envoy was well received by Somaliland.

“The appointment of the Special envoy for Somaliland affairs is a step taken in the positive direction. The man appointed is very knowledgeable about politics and we welcome the dialogue between Somaliland and Somalia,” President Abdi said then.

Since then, Guled has been actively involved in efforts to restart the dialogue between the two countries.