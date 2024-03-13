Somalia seeks Green Climate Fund partnership in tackling climate change

Somalia has pledged to partner and embrace steps that mitigate the country against the dangers of Climate change.

Two-day conference

Speaking at a two-day conference hosted by the government in the capital Mogadishu, Environment and Climate Change Minister Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi stressed the need to work with partners, including the Green Climate Fund, in a bid to stem the effects of climate change.

Stakeholders from the private sector and civil society were also in attendance at the conference. As was Mafalda Duarte, the Green Climate Fund Executive Director plus the representatives of financial institutions.

Seek solutions

“We have experienced the effects of climate change. They are not pleasant. Which is why we are here to seek solutions and sensitise the public towards that,” said Al-Makhziumi.

These investors are considered the backbone of the country's economy and play an important role in the efforts to improve the situation of the environment and climate change response.

Discussions at the conference centered on the challenges posed to the Somali people by climate change and how to cooperate in dealing with these matters.

Green Climate Fund

“The thing about climate change is that it affects everyone across the board. No one is spared. So this opportunity allows us to discuss how the private sector can access the Green Climate Fund resources and increase their involvement in combating the effects of climate,” added Al Makhzoumi.

Somalia is among the East African countries recently adversely affected by climate change. A case in point is the flooding caused by El Nino rains in October and November 2023 in which lives were lost, hundreds injured and property destroyed.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania

Flooding was also experienced in neighbouring Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

United Nations Environmental advisor to Somalia Christopher Hodder lauded the conference agenda, noting it was the first visit of the Green Climate Fund to a conflict-affected State.