Somalia’s opposition angry with Farmaajo, again

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo delivers a speech during the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference at KICC in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 26, 2018. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Somalia’s opposition groups on Tuesday accused President Mohamed Farmaajo of undermining reconciliation after his office invited stakeholders for dialogue but excluded his rivals.

