Somalia revises electoral calendar again

Somalia election

A Somali polling agent (right) explains the voting procedure to a voter before she casts her ballot in Baidoa during a past election.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia has revised its electoral calendar, again, but vowed to implement the new timetable that now effectively means the polls will run beyond Christmas Day, more than a year after the initial programme was released.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.