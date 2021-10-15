Africa

Prime

Somalia remembers its ‘9/11’ amid renewed terror attacks

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

For many Somalis, October 14, 2017 was the country’s own ‘September 11’, a day remembered for the horrid terrorist attacks in the US in 2001. In Somalia, though, October 14 was the deadliest truck bombing in the world.

