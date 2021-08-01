Somalia raises alarm over food shortage

A file picture taken on January 19, 2012 shows displaced Somalis queueing as they wait for food-aid rations at a distribution centre in the capital Mogadishu, during a visit by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to assess the progress of relief efforts.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP
By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia is raising the alarm over a food shortage that has hit the country this season, affecting at least six million people.

