Somalia President Hassan Mohamud welcomes Hormuud's 5G network

Somalia’s leading telecommunications provider, Hormuud Telecom, has finally unveiled the 5G network.

Speed of internet

The network, which aims at increasing the speed of internet and communication is now commercially available in 30 cities and towns across the country.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was among the officials and dignitaries who attended the launch of the fastest network in Mogadishu.

“5G enables faster, more reliable internet connectivity, offering more than 80% coverage”, said Hormuud Telecom.

“This is a significant development for many Somalis – including those who do not have a traditional bank account and who rely on mobile money services for business and leisure,” added the statement.

Government support

President Mohamud congratulated and praised the efforts of Hormud in seeking to make communication easier in the country and promised the firm his government’s support.

"We commend and congratulate Hormuud company and assure them that the government of Somalia stands by them, and they will receive all the support that they need from the government of Somalia," President Mohamud said.

Critical milestone

“As Somalia strides towards stability, the launch of 5G services by Hormuud Telecom emerges as a critical milestone. This initiative is more than just a technological advancement; it’s a symbol of our nation’s commitment to growth and constant improvement,” said Jama Hassan Khalif, Minister of Telecommunication for the Federal Government of Somalia.

Hormuud Telecom Chief Executive Ahmed Yusuf speaks during the launch of 5G network in Mogadishu. Photo credit: POOL

Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Hormuud Telecom said this new initiative will go beyond connectivity and will be more about “empowering our communities, stimulating progress, and paving the way for a thriving, digitally inclusive society."

Faster internet

“We aim to ensure that the benefits of 5G – faster internet, improved services across sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture – become accessible to all, fostering a future where everyone can benefit, in myriad ways, from this advanced technology,” added Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Hormuud Telecom.