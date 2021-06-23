Somalia PM to help trace military recruits said to be missing

Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Photo credit: AFP
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Following street protests in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia by mothers of army trainees supposedly in Eritrea, as well as criticism from other entities, Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has created a panel to investigate the claims.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Why AG Kihara wants Kanjama barred from BBI cases

  2. Kenyan in Canada charged after toddler's death

  3. MPs want committee room named after Midiwo

  4. How corruption scourge is eating into poor nations’ economies

  5. Why Cameroon hopes AfDB loan could be ticket to peace

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.