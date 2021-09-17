Somalia PM Hussein Roble rejects suspension by President Farmaajo

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo (left) and Prime Minister Hussein Roble. 

Photo credit: File
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The suspension marked a new height in the differences between two of Somalia’s highest ranking leaders, which opposition leaders now fear could derail the electoral calendar.

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has rejected suspension of his powers to discharge electoral and security functions of the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.