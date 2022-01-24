Somalia lifts terrorist tag on Ethiopian ONLF movement

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble when he chaired a Cabinet meeting on January 23, 2022. The meeting resolved to removed a terrorist tag on Ethiopia’s Ogaden National Liberation Front.

Photo credit: Courtesy
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) on Sunday announced it no longer categorises an Ethiopian freedom movement as a terrorist organisation, rescinding a decision made more than four years ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.