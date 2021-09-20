Somalia launches trade portal to boost business

Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Officially launched in the capital, Mogadishu, the portal makes the Horn of Africa country the sixth to establish a trade information portal in the Eastern Africa region

Somalia’s federal government says its new information portal on trade will help it to further improve business with neighbours.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.