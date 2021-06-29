Somalia issues election calendar, presidential vote set for October 10

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Abdulkadir Khalif

  • Prime Minister Hussein Roble said on Tuesday that the country should have new MPs and a President by October, if the schedule is followed.

Somalia’s much-delayed presidential election will be held on October 10, according to a new timetable announced by Prime Minister Hussein Roble’s organising team.

