Somalia gets first private media outlet focusing on less spoken Maay dialect

Somalia's Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubb

Somalia's Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe (third left) joined by other leaders to cut the tape during the official launch of the first media station that will be fully broadcasting in Maay dialect.

Photo credit: Pool
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia’s Maay dialect may be seen as a version of the language spoken mostly in the South West state of the country.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.