'Devastating' drought in Somalia amid irregular climate

Somalian women carrying firewood

Somalian women carrying firewood. Somalia is facing another round of devastating drought, adding to the country’s security woes.

Photo credit: Sadak Mohamed | Anadolu Agency via AFP
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia is facing another round of devastating drought, adding to the country’s security woes and indicating just how dangerous irregular climate is becoming to the Horn of Africa.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.