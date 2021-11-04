Somalia expels Ugandan diplomat citing 'incompatible' behaviour

Ugandan diplomat Simon Mulongo

Ugandan diplomat Simon Mulongo. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mary Wambui

Somalia has expelled Ugandan diplomat Simon Mulongo, the Deputy Head of the African Mission in Somalia (Amisom), for allegedly engaging in “incompatible” behaviour.

