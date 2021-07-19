Somalia army kills 50 al-Shabaab militants in two operations

Mogadishu,

The Somali National Army (SNA) Monday announced the killing of a total of 50 al-Shabaab militants in separate operations.

Earlier in the day, SNA's elite Danab forces killed 15 al-Shabaab militants and injured several others in the country's southern Lower Juba region.

"Our forces killed 15 al-Shabaab militants, injured others and destroyed several hideouts in Lower Juba region," SNA spokesman Ali Hashi Abdi told journalists in Mogadishu.

Such operations will be sustained against al-Shabaab terrorists in Lower Juba and other regions, he said.

And on Monday evening, SNA backed by Galmudug's regional paramilitary forces, killed 35 al-Shabab militants in an area near Baadweyn town in Mudug region, central Somalia.

Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, SNA infantry commander, told SNA Radio Mogadishu that the forces recovered weapons, noting that those killed included senior militants in Monday's ongoing operation.

"SNA and Galmudug State forces killed 35 terrorists and injured others, among them senior officials in Qaycad location near Baadweyn town," Bihi said.

He said that the joint forces liberated several areas in Mudug and Galgudud regions which were under al-Shabaab militants.