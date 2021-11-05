Somali YouTuber AboFlah raises $1m for refugees

AboFlah

With nearly 21 million followers, AboFlah, whose real name is Hassan Suleiman, is one of the best-known influencers in the Arab world.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

A Somali YouTuber based in Kuwait has raised $1 million in just over a day to aid refugees and the displaced in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan.

