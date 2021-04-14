Somali president signs law extending mandate for two years

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has signed a controversial law extending his mandate for another two years, despite threats of sanctions from the international community.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Fresh row over banned Russian Covid vaccine

  2. Martha Koome: I’ll prioritise appointment of judges

  3. Illegal car plates expose ministry’s laxity

  4. 26 million targeted for jab in new plans

  5. South Sudan’s Kiir gets Covid jab

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.