Somali leaders gather for make-or-break elections meeting

Somalia President Farmaajo

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo delivers a speech during the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference at KICC in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 26, 2018. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Farmaajo’s term formally expired on February 8 but the country’s top leaders have been unable to implement an electoral deal reached on September 17, 2020 to run an indirect election.

Somalia’s top leaders have gathered in Mogadishu in a crucial meeting that could make or break talks on an electoral calendar.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 20

  2. Covid-19: Kenya retaliates after UK travel ban

  3. UK bans travellers from Kenya over Covid-19

  4. Canal Authority says Suez backlog cleared

  5. Somali leaders in make-or-break elections meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.