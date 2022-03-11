Somali journalists ‘harassed’ as they report on elections

Somali journalists have condemned restrictions imposed on independent media covering ongoing indirect elections.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) and the Somali Media Association (Soma) cited threats against journalists writing about alleged irregularities, harassment of candidates and vote rigging in the capital Mogadishu and in the federal states.

“Journalists in Mogadishu and in (the states of) Hirshabelle, the South West, Jubbaland, Puntland and Galmudug have faced systematic restrictions as they have been denied access to information related to the electoral process, monitoring of polling stations and also investigating profiles of candidates running for parliamentary seats,” they said, claiming that security forces and intelligence agents were being used against them.

They said federal and regional police officers and electoral officials were involved in preventing journalists from covering the election campaigns of opposition candidates and allegations of delegate-buying and other malpractices.

“They object to investigations on existence of phony contestants, barring access and right to contest of certain candidates, among others,” the statement said.

The media networks said intelligence officers attached to the office of Jubbland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madobe) summoned 13 journalists on December 20 last year and instructed them not to write about election disputes and the grievances of candidates.

“A senior Jubbaland intelligence officer called ‘Basaam’ had threatened journalists with harsh consequences should they report complaints about the results of elections (to) the Lower House seats in the state,” they stated.

The media groups said that police officers in Jowhar town telephoned and threatened Tusmo TV reporter Abdirahman Shamcun after he posted a video on his Facebook page containing complaints from elders of the Shiidle, a Bantu minority community.

Journalists in Beledweyne town, Hirshabelle state, had been denied access. Police and intelligence officials in other states were also said to be hostile to journalists.

At Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle Airport, intelligence agents and police are said to have locked out journalists during voting for members of the Upper House by delegates representing Somaliland.

The groups said that in Barawe town, South West state, on February 17, the state’s parliamentary Speaker Ali Said Faqi instructed national intelligence officers and his personal bodyguards to arrest journalist Osman Aweys Bahar, who works for the community-owned Radio Barawe.

“That was a day after the journalist published a video-taped interview of Mr Faqi (now an MP-elect) with critical questions concerning election malpractices and blocking of rival candidates,” the statement said.

In Puntland State, journalists complained that the Lower House elections were held inside military bases in the capital Garowe and in the port town of Bossaso.

“In both venues, journalists’ (access) to the military installations (was) restricted and interviewing of opposition figures (was) not permitted.”

Soma secretary-general Mohamed Osman Makaran said: “We condemn the restrictions, intimidations and threats (aimed at) the Somali media community across the country.