Somali journalists ‘harassed’ as they report on elections

Somalia election

A Somali polling agent (right) explains the voting procedure to a voter before she casts her ballot in Baidoa during a past election. Somali journalists have condemned restrictions imposed on independent media coverage of elections. 

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somali journalists have condemned restrictions imposed on independent media covering ongoing indirect elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.