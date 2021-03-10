Somali diplomat named Igad spokesman

Nuur Mohamud Sheekh

Nuur Mohamud Sheekh during a past event.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Somali diplomat Nuur Mohamud Sheekh has been named the spokesman for the regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad), part of the organisation’s new approach to be reachable.

