Somali, AU forces intensify operations in Al-Shabaab hideouts

Mogadishu,

African Union Mission in Somalia (Amison) and Somali troops attacked several locations used as hideouts by Al-Shabaab militant groups in the southern region, an official said.

The AU mission said the joint forces conducted a dawn attack on Mishaani and Doonka Daafeedow enemy locations near its military base in Beledamin where several Al-Shabaab militants were killed.

"These precise offensive operations in our area of responsibility, which we jointly conducted with the Somalia Security Forces, are part of a series of ongoing combat operations aimed at further degrading Al-Shabaab capabilities," William Nabasa, commander of Ugandan troops serving under Amisom said in a statement issued on Friday evening.

Nabasa said Al-Shabaab had been using hideouts in Mishaani, Camp and Doonka Daafeedow locations to attack Amisom bases as well as terrorise civilians in the Lower Shabelle region.

The AU mission said the allied troops also hit Al-Shabaab hideout in Adimole on February 12 in another on-the-spot operation.

Nabasa said the troops have identified, successfully detonated and recovered a number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by the insurgents on local roads and along main supply routes, targeting the troops and civilian vehicles.