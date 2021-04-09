Somali army launches operation on Al-Shabaab strongholds

Mogadishu car bomb

Somali soldiers secure the scene at a car bombing attack site in Mogadishu, on December 28, 2019. 

Photo credit: Abdirazak Hussein Farah | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Mogadishu,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.