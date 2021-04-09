Somali army launches operation on Al-Shabaab strongholds

Mogadishu,

Somali National Army (SNA) said Friday its forces have launched a major security operation against Al-Shabaab in Galgaduud region in the central part of the Horn of Africa nation.

The SNA said the troops from the 21st Division are advancing to Eel-lahelay, a key stronghold of the terrorists near El Buur district to flush out the militants behind insecurity in the region, the military radio reported.

The Friday morning operation comes after the SNA troops liberated many villages in the region from terrorists in the last two weeks.

Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, SNA infantry commander said the troops captured new bases in areas which are Al-Shabaab strongholds and inflicted heavy casualties on the militants.

Meanwhile, the troops also carried out an operation in Mubarak area of Lower Shabelle region, southern Somalia on Thursday.

The SNA said the house-to-house operation which was conducted in Al-Shabaab areas saw the forces destroy several militants' bases.