Small but dangerous: How light weapons fuel conflict in Africa

Africa’s wars and conflicts could be easier to deal with if countries tightened controls on the circulation of small and light weapons.

This is the argument Nairobi is making at the UN Security Council, saying peace missions on the continent or elsewhere are likely to be undone as long as warmongers can easily get weapons.

Kenya’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr Martin Kimani, who is the President of the Council for October, told a session on Wednesday night that most conflicts in the region have been fuelled by the availability of illicit weapons, even when initiatives to end the wars exist.

Dr Kimani says the Council should elevate attention to small arms to the same level as nuclear weapons.

“The continued proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons is worsening conflicts,” he told a session on small arms and light weapons, the first signature event by Kenya’s Council presidency to discuss peace operations.

“They may be small and light but that is exactly what makes them more dangerous, especially when placed in the wrong hands. By their very nature, small arms are easy to acquire, easy to use, easy to transport and easy to conceal.”

Dr Kimani tabled Kenya’s proposal as the Council discussed the nature of weapons smuggling in the context of peace operations across the world. But the background was regional conflict in Africa, a continent whose stability has punctuated most of the Council’s recent meetings on peace operations.

Kenya says small arms and other light weapons are behind the rising numbers of displaced people on the continent, are making it harder to negotiate peace as parties feel they can win through fights and are generally fuelling lawlessness.

“[They are] sparking refugee flows and internal displacement; strengthening terrorism; undermining the rule of law; complicating conflict resolution efforts; threatening and frustrating peacekeeping operations; and generally, fuelling a culture of violence and impunity.”

According to annual reports by the Small Arms Survey since 2000, porous borders, corruption and lack of alternative economic ventures have combined to fuel trade in illicit arms, which are then used to carry out rustling and terrorism and fuel civil wars.

In the latest estimate, the Small Arms Survey said Kenyans may be holding up to 680,000 illicit weapons. This is in spite of Kenya’s annual disarmament programmes that often see the President set the collected weapons on fire.

In neighbouring countries like Somalia and South Sudan, illicit weapons possession is higher as there are weaker controls on gun ownership.

“The destructive global impact of illicit small arms and light weapons and their ammunition makes it an issue of international peace and security concern,” Dr Kimani told the Council.

“Indeed, their impact transcends contexts of peace operations, which is our focus today, to other contexts of concern to this Council including the protection of civilians, counterterrorism and children in armed conflict.”

The briefing session was meant to discuss the Secretary-General’s report on small arms and light weapons smuggling. And the UN chief admitted lack of proper controls has fuelled conflicts in places like South Sudan, Central Africa Republic, Libya, Haiti, Somalia, Yemen and other countries.

As part of policy changes, the UN now requires weapons and ammunition management programmes for peacekeepers to stop leakages into the wrong hands. Yet these policies exclude non-state actors like rebel groups and terrorists.

Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN under-secretary-general and high representative for disarmament, told the session weapons smuggling has contributed to other problems including excluding women from peace rebuilding programmes and hurting children’s future.

“In the context of UN peacekeeping operations, illicit flows of weapons can exacerbate the conflict dynamics, render arms embargos ineffective, endanger peacekeepers, humanitarian workers and local populations and complicate the implementation of peace agreements,” she said, suggesting the Council should address arms smuggling, crime and terrorism as related problems.

As children and women bear the greatest burden of conflicts, she called for a continued analysis of links between weapons proliferation and respect for the rights of children and women, as well as prevalence of sexual offences.

The meeting was also addressed by Lt-Gen Badreldin Elamin Abdelgadir, executive secretary of the Regional Centre on Small Arms in the Great Lakes Region, the Horn of Africa and Bordering States (RECSA), and David Lochhead, a senior researcher on small arms.

Nairobi proposed what it called a comprehensive architecture to see international organisations collaborate with local authorities to stop illicit arms trade; support for regional programmes such as ‘silencing the guns’ by the African Union to manage use of weapons; enhance Security Council’s mandate to oversee disarmament; and support governments to manage their own stock of weapons.

Kenya will hold the rotational Council presidency until October 31 and has used the occasion to float the agenda on Africa’s conflicts and how to use local solutions to end them.