Sierra Leone President Julius Bio assents to bill abolishing death penalty

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has signed a piece of legislation that brings to an end the death penalty in the West African country.

President Bio assented to the bill on Friday, two months after it was passed by the country’s parliament.

The president said the “real heroes” were citizens who for 60 years cowered for their rights to life. He added that hanging people was cruel and had no place in a civilised society.

“With the abolition of the death penalty in Sierra Leone, we today assert our belief in the sanctity of life, affirm every citizen’s constitutional right to life, and commit ourselves to a future of great optimism, social justice, and respect for all persons,” he said.

The law abolishing the death penalty replaces relevant sections of the country’s penal code, which hitherto hinged on four main crimes: murder, robbery with aggravation, mutiny and treason.

All these offences are now punishable by life sentences under the new law, with a minimum of 30 years in jail for murder and treason.

Death penalty

The new law also confers powers on judges to use their discretion to determine the length of sentences for other offences.

The death penalty is one of many controversial laws which have either been outlawed or are under review, which were inherited from British colonial era administration.

Campaigners say not only has it failed to deter the crimes it was meant for, but that it had been used mostly against political opponents.

For the government, the move is a fulfilment of a campaign promise by President Bio, in line with recommendations by the post-war truth and reconciliation commission, which described the death penalty in the country's laws as "an affront to civilised society".

The President on Friday recalled facing strong opposition even among his inner circles when he first proposed the idea of abolishing the practice. But he insisted that he thought it was the best decision for the country.

“The state has absolutely no obligation to undertake judicial killings of its own citizens in order to instil law and order or for political gain,” he said, adding: “We are a civilised nation.”

Sierra Leone joins over 120 nations worldwide to have abolished the death penalty, and over 20 African countries to do same.

Sierra Leone is also the first English speaking West African nation to repeal the law.

Judicial execution was last carried out in Sierra Leone in 1998, when 24 soldiers were controversially put to death by firing squad for their role in a coup against the administration of the late former President Ahmad Tejan Kabba, after a court martial found the accused guilty in a trial process that was widely deemed as unfair. There had been a moratorium on execution in the country since after that.

With Friday’s presidential ascent, over 90 people who were on death row will have their sentences committed to life.

The British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Lisa Chesney, who spoke on behalf of the diplomatic community at the event, hailed the move as “ambitious and courageous.”