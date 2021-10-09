Sierra Leone President Julius Bio assents to bill abolishing death penalty

President Julius Maada Bio

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio. He has signed a  legislation that brings to an end the death penalty in the country

Photo credit: File
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has signed a piece of legislation that brings to an end the death penalty in the West African country.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.