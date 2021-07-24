Sierra Leone lawmakers vote to abolish death penalty

A noose

A noose. 

Photo credit: File
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Sierra Leone has become the latest country to outlaw the death penalty, after its Parliament on Friday approved a Bill replacing relevant sections of the penal code.

