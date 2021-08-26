Sierra Leone jails Chinese national for electricity theft

Police custody

The convict illegally tapped power from the national grid and sold it to the public.

Photo credit: File
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A magistrate court in the Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown has sentenced a Chinese man to imprisonment after he was found guilty of electricity theft.

