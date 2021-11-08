Sierra Leone declares 3-day national mourning after tanker explosion kills 108

A fuel tanker goes up in flames in Freetown, Siera Leone on November 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio has declared three days of mourning starting Monday after a tanker explosion on Friday killed 101 people.

