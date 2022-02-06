Morocco in shock after tragic death of 'little Rayan' in a well

Morocco little Rayan dies in a well shaft

Moroccan emergency services teams work on the rescue of five-year-old boy Rayan from a well shaft he fell into on February 1. The five-year-old boy was found dead at the bottom of a well late on February 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

By  AFP

Ighrane

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.