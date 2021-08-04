Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplecase gold in Tokyo

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

Students sit their national exams.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

A Senegalese student has been detained for fraud after allegedly disguising himself as a woman and sitting his girlfriend's high school exams, his lawyer said on Tuesday. 

