Senegal capital struggles to control horse-drawn carts

Dakar

A horse-cart driver makes his way through the busy roads of Parcelles Assainies in Dakar on May 5, 2021.  

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

At dawn, Mame Mor Anta Ly washes his chestnut-coloured horse beneath a noisy overpass on the outskirts of Senegal's bustling capital. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.