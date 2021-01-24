Self-proclaimed Ugandan god, Owobusobozi Bisaka, dies in Kenya

Ugandan Desteo Owobusobozi Bisaka, a self-proclaimed god, died in Kenya last week, where he was flown for better medical services after having breathing complications.

Although the cause of death has not been officially announced, reliable sources in his family say he had long battled with high blood pressure and diabetes.

Bisaka was the founder and leader of the Faith of Unity movement.

A joint statement by Bisaka’s son Omukwenda Mitooro and Omukwenda Mugisa, on behalf of the Faith of Unity advisory council, said, “We announce the passing on of the body [sic] of Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, founder of the Faith of Unity of all people.

The statement released on Saturday said other preparations will be announced later.

It followed over two weeks of speculation about his death on social media, with the government and the movement remaining silent.

Official burial

After the confirmation, the government said it will accord Bisaka an official burial.

The Daily Monitor has learnt that senior government officials led by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda met with Bisaka’s family and other leaders in Kampala on Friday to discuss funeral plans.

Dr Rugunda reportedly assigned Public service minister David Karubanga the role of coordinating the plans.

Mr Karubanga, who is also the Kigorobya County MP in Hoima district, said President Yoweri Museveni gave directions for the official burial due to Bisaka's contributions towards the country's development.

“The President also said the arrangements should adhere to government guidelines for fighting Covid-19,” Mr Karubanga said.

He said the government and Bisaka’s family agreed that the burial will be held on January 31 at Kapyemi hill, Muhorro town council in Kagadi District.

According to Mr Karubanga, the government sent a condolence message to Bisaka's followers, his family and friends.

Early life

Bisaka was born on June 11, 1930 in Buyanja County, Kibaale district, to Petero Byombi, who served as a catechist in Bujuni parish for over 50 years.

His biography, which he published in 1987, says that when he enrolled at Mugalike Secondary School in 1944, he became interested in priesthood but that this dream never materialised.

Before founding the Faith of Unity in the early 1980s, Bisaka was a teacher at Muhorro Primary School and choir master at Muhorro Catholic Church.

According to his biography, he served as secretary and chairman of the Muhorro catholic Parish Council.

The Faith of Unity movement has followers in countries including Uganda, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and South Sudan.

His followers pray on the second, 12th and 22nd days of each month.