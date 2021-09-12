Seeking to change deadbeat image, Zimbabwe pays debt

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The $11 billion that Zimbabwe owes to foreign lenders amounts to about 71 percent of the country's GDP. Some $6.5 billion of the total is payments that are in arrears.

After 20 years of not paying its debts, Zimbabwe is taking steps to clean up its balance sheet and its image by making payments to major creditors.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.