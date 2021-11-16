Somalia soldiers

Somali military forces supporting anti-government opposition leaders in Mogadishu. 

| AFP

Africa

Prime

Security Council to debate Somalia sanctions as Mogadishu fights to gain reform control

logo (14)

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia is pushing for control of its future security apparatus, even as the UN Security Council prepares to vote on a draft resolution that could extend a partial arms embargo for a year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.