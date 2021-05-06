Scientists uncover Africa's oldest human burial, a child's 78,000-year-old remains

The Panga Ya Saidi site in Mombasa, Kenya, where the remains of a three-year-old child named by the scientists "Mtoto" and buried inside a deliberately dug pit were discovered by archaeologists.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A child no older than three laid to rest sideways in an earthen grave 78,000 years ago, legs carefully tucked up against its tiny chest, is the earliest known human burial in Africa, researchers reported Wednesday.

