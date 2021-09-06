Opposition politician Carlos Vila Nova becomes Sao Tome's new President

Sao Tome and Principe

Carlos Vila Nova, one of the two candidates contesting for the presidency in Sao Tome and Principe. 

Photo credit: Arnaldo Vieira | Nation Media Group

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Carlos Vila Nova was on Monday confirmed as Sao Tome and Principe's new president after provisional results showed he won the second round of the presidential poll.

