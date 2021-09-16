Samia Suluhu defends state of democracy under her rule

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu on Wednesday defended the state of democracy under her rule, brushing off persistent opposition complaints that she was leading the country into dictatorship.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.