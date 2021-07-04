SADC to dispatch team of ministers to eSwatini after unrest

eSwatini protests

A barricade in the road that is on fire is seen in Mbabane, eSwatini, on June 29, 2021. Demonstrations have escalated radically as protesters demand immediate political reforms.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Gaborone,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Zuma: I'm not going to jail

  2. Tigray forces issue strict ceasefire conditions

  3. US issues warning to aircraft in Tigray

  4. Kenya's Covid cases rise by 277 to 185,868

  5. 45 killed in Philippine military plane crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.