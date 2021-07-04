SADC to dispatch team of ministers to eSwatini after unrest

Gaborone,

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Troika is expected to urgently dispatch a team of ministers to eSwatini in a bid to further encourage the southern African country to find a lasting solution.

The announcement was made on Saturday by Mokgweetsi Masisi, chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security and President of Botswana following reports of recent unrest in eSwatini.

"The disturbances have resulted in widespread destruction of property and injuries to people with at least one death reported," said Masisi, further noting the disruption to normal personal, community and daily economic activities including critical COVID-19 response.

Critical Covid-19 response strategies are essential for the health and safety of the people of eSwatini and the entire humanity, he said.

Masisi called upon all individuals, groups and organizations to desist from acts of violence and urged the security services to exercise restraint in restoring order and normalcy.