SADC to deploy troops to Mozambique in fight against terrorists

Cabo Delgado

A general view of a main street in Palma District, in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique.

Photo credit: WFP/AFP
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The bloc will from July 15 send forces to the troubled northern region of Mozambique, initially for three months.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) says it will deploy troops to Mozambique from next week, shortly after Rwanda announced it had already sent a 1,000-strong force to help counter an insurgency in Cabo Delgado Province.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.