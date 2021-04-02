S.Sudan to use $174million IMF grant to fund its budget

  • In 2019, President Salva Kiir admitted that non-oil revenues were not being fully remitted into the single block account of the National Revenue Authority.
  • President Kiir said the country has been unable to compensate for the fall in oil revenues with tax collections.

South Sudan unity government says it will use the recent International Monetary Fund $174.2million grant to support its budget, pay arrears and strengthen measures of addressing the ailing economy. 

