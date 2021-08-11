S.Africa leader Ramaphosa invites President Kenyatta for visit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited his Kenyan counterpart, President Uhuru Kenyatta, for a bilateral meeting in Pretoria at the end of the year.

The invitation came through South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, who is currently in Nairobi attending the inaugural session of the South Africa-Kenya Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC).

The session runs between August 10 and 11 and will be hosted by Kenya’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo.

“While in Nairobi, Minister Pandor will deliver an invitation from President Ramaphosa to His Excellency President Kenyatta for a state visit to South Africa at the end of 2021,” South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said in a statement.

“The JCC provides an opportunity to finalise negotiations of agreements at high level for signature during the much-anticipated incoming State Visit of President Kenyatta. Minister Pandor’s visit is preceded by meetings of senior officials from Kenya and South Africa on 9-10 August 2021. The JCC will seek to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries. It is also expected that the JCC will provide a platform to explore areas of cooperation to strengthen economic ties."

The visits will link the two countries' departments of Trade and Industry, Home Affairs, Tourism, Transport, Correctional Services, Defence, Basic Education, Human Settlements and Public Enterprises, among others, to continue engaging in sharing best practices in projects.

Since 1992, South Africa and Kenya cemented their diplomatic ties after 29 years of a breakdown in relations. But there was nothing much to show for it until Jacob Zuma became the first South African President to walk down the red carpet at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in 2016.

Previously, diplomatic gaffes characterised the two countries' ties. In 1997, former South African President Nelson Mandela landed in Nairobi but did not alight from his plane as he was said to be asleep. This was despite then-Foreign Minister Kalonzo Musyoka waiting on the red carpet to greet him.

The same happened again in 1999 just as Thabo Mbeki started his term as President. He also landed at JKIA but could not disembark from his refueled plane, again being said to be asleep as he was on his way to Libya for an Organisation of African Unity (OAU) special summit.