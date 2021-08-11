S.Africa leader Ramaphosa invites President Kenyatta for visit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited his Kenyan counterpart, President Uhuru Kenyatta, for a bilateral meeting in Pretoria at the end of the year.

