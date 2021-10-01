Rwandan YouTuber jailed for 15 years after anti-Kagame posts

YouTube

Her YouTube channel boasts 18,900 subscribers and an average of 100,000 views per video. 

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

A Rwandan court on Thursday sentenced a prominent YouTube commentator and genocide survivor to 15 years in prison for "inciting violence" after she hit out at President Paul Kagame on her channel.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.