Rwandan priest arrested in France for alleged role in genocide

Rwanda Genocide

A general view of the Gatwaro Genocide Memorial in Kibuye, western Rwanda. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A Rwandan priest was arrested in France this week on charges of providing, among other things, food to militiamen who massacred members of the Tutsi minority in his church during the 1994 genocide in the African country, authorities said Friday.

