Rwandan health minister dismisses reports of closing border with DRC

Ebola screening in Goma

A woman gets her temperature readings taken at an Ebola screening station in Goma as she enters the DRC from Rwanda on July 16, 2019. 

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Kigali,

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.